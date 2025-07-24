You're Probably Using Google AI Overviews Wrong - Here's What You Need To Fix

Google introduced AI Overviews in Google Search last year — an AI-powered feature meant to offer rapid answers to any questions. It's similar to how Google Search worked before, but the AI Overviews got off to a rocky start. For instance, AI hallucinations plagued the feature early on, including the now-infamous glue-on-pizza recommendations. Google has improved the hallucinations problem, though AI Overviews can still make up stuff. Google has also expanded AI Overviews significantly since the May 2024 launch.

It turns out AI Overviews are incredibly popular with users, if you ask Google. Separately, studies show that AI Overviews caused a dramatic drop in search traffic from Google. Google disputes those findings, but if all the data is accurate — that AI Overviews are widely appreciated and Google Search users make fewer visits to AI Overview sources — then it means you're using Google's tool wrong.

Ever since ChatGPT went viral in late 2022, we've seen a myriad of AI chatbots emerge online, including Google's Gemini, the model that powers AI features in Google Search. All chatbots work similarly. They predict the next word rather than actually showing real intelligence or reasoning. That makes all of them prone to mistakes, or glue-on-pizza hallucinations. That's why you shouldn't trust AI blindly no matter what service you use. Verifying sources is a must in today's age, and that's how you're using AI Overviews wrong.