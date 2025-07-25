AI Can Fill In Gaps In Our History, Starting With Ancient Rome

The researchers fed Aeneas a database of 176,000 Roman inscriptions that includes images of the writings. The AI can then draw parallels for new inscriptions historians must analyze. The concern with any generative AI system is that it can produce hallucinations. If you really want to know the past and avoid similar outcomes, you have to work with accurate information. Tools like Aeneas distorting the past would have significant consequences.

But the team behind the AI system actually tested Aeneas to see if it works as intended. They went to Ankara in Turkey at the Temple of Augustus, tasking the AI model to date a famous Roman text. The BBC points out that the location is known as "the queen of inscriptions" for understanding Roman history. The "Res Gestae Divi Augusti" inscription was composed by the first Roman Emperor Augustus, but historians can't agree on the date it was inscribed.

The researchers put the AI to work, and Aeneas concluded that the inscription came from two possible periods. The most likely range was 10 to 20 CE, while the second was 10 to 1 BCE. Most historians agree these are the most likely windows for Augustus' writings.

The researchers then paired Aeneas with 23 historians to see whether the AI system could improve their productivity. They found that Aeneas was able to accelerate the work of real humans, allowing them to find parallels faster and discover new connections they hadn't thought of. Also, a historian using Aeneas AI came up with more accurate results than either Aeneas on its own or the human working alone.