The Real Reason Hydrogen Fuel Isn't More Popular

Data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), shows that 96% of hydrogen fuel production around the world uses fossil fuels — releasing at least nine tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per ton of hydrogen, and even up to twelve tons. The various production processes used impact the levels of CO₂ emitted.

Most of the hydrogen used today — including around 95% of projects in the U.S. — is known as gray hydrogen; made by breaking down natural gas using high heat. While this process does produce hydrogen, it also releases about 12 kilograms of CO₂ for every single kilogram of hydrogen. A cleaner option is blue hydrogen, which uses the same method but adds carbon capture technology to trap some of the emissions. Even then, it still releases three to five kilograms of CO₂ per kilogram of hydrogen.

As part of a team researching new ways of creating hydrogen, without direct CO₂ emissions, Professor Graham Hutchings of Cardiff University stated, "Finding sustainable ways of creating the products we need for everyday life and to meet net zero ambitions for the future is a key challenge facing the chemical industry. Hydrogen is widely regarded as one way of achieving these ambitions because it is made from natural gas. However, it is extremely energy intensive and, of course, when created through traditional methods, it produces large amounts of carbon dioxide limiting its environmental benefits."