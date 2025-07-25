2 Ways To Check The Battery Health On Your Android Phone

If you're not using an iPhone, chances are you've got an Android phone in your pocket. Android is Google's mobile operating system, and it powers a range of phones like the Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel. One thing nearly all Android phones have in common is their lithium-ion battery. These batteries are powerful and efficient, but only when they're healthy. As they age or wear out, you might notice your phone losing charge faster, taking longer to power up, or even shutting down unexpectedly. That's why keeping tabs on your battery's health is more important than you might think.

There are two main ways you can check the battery health of your Android phone. You can use a dial code to run through your phone's diagnostics. However, not all phones support this dial code. You can also use either an internal or third-party app that monitors your phone's battery health, like Samsung's Members app.