2 Ways To Check The Battery Health On Your Android Phone
If you're not using an iPhone, chances are you've got an Android phone in your pocket. Android is Google's mobile operating system, and it powers a range of phones like the Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel. One thing nearly all Android phones have in common is their lithium-ion battery. These batteries are powerful and efficient, but only when they're healthy. As they age or wear out, you might notice your phone losing charge faster, taking longer to power up, or even shutting down unexpectedly. That's why keeping tabs on your battery's health is more important than you might think.
There are two main ways you can check the battery health of your Android phone. You can use a dial code to run through your phone's diagnostics. However, not all phones support this dial code. You can also use either an internal or third-party app that monitors your phone's battery health, like Samsung's Members app.
Using a dial code to check the battery health
A dial code is a series of numbers and symbols you press as if you are going to call someone. On supported phones, a dial code can get you into an automated system that provides an overview of your phone's diagnostics. This will include battery health and battery temperature.
On your phone's dial screen, dial *#*#4636#*#*. After that, navigate through the menu to access your battery health diagnostics. This is usually referred to as Battery Information in the menu. The menu may be different depending on the type of phone you have.
Unfortunately, this code does not work on all Android smartphones. Some support it and some do not. If you still have your phone's manual or can find it online, you can check if the model supports this dial code beforehand. Though it may be faster to simply dial it and see what happens.
Using an app to check the battery health
Some Androids have a personal app option to check the phone's battery health. Samsung offers the Samsung Members app. Through that app, you go to Support and then Phone Diagnostics. From there, you can test various systems of the phone, including the battery.
You can also use a third-party app like AccuBattery. Go to the Google Play Store to download AccuBattery. It features a battery health monitor to show how well it is charging. It also provides real-time data on your phone's battery performance. You can use this to optimize the battery and prolong its life.
Battery health is important to keep your Android functioning properly and to give it a long life. While the dial code is a quick battery check, not all phones support it. Downloading an app will allow you to monitor your battery's health and get real-time reports to enhance battery performance. Armed with these tools, you can take good care of your phone.