Watch Sofia Carson Fall In Love At Oxford In Her New Netflix Movie

For anyone who loves a good romance set against a picturesque backdrop, "My Oxford Year" might just be your next Netflix obsession. Starring Sofia Carson and "Queen Charlotte" star Corey Mylchreest, this new movie tells a story of love, ambition, and the detours that life sometimes throws our way.

Directed by Iain Morris, best known for creating "The Inbetweeners," and based on Julia Whelan's bestselling novel, the movie hits Netflix on August 1 — and, given that this is a love story set in and around Oxford University, it's chock-a-block with literary references, heart-swelling moments, and storybook romance that will no doubt sweep viewers off their feet.

"I chose not to visit all the locations where we would be filming, because I wanted to save my honest reaction to witnessing the magic of Oxford for the first time, for once the cameras were rolling," Carson tells Netflix's Tudum. "To truly experience Oxford just as Anna would." She continues: "Our story is a film that in every frame reaffirms the belief that life is too short to not live it in love. To not live it in joy."