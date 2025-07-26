You Can Buy This Trainable AI Robot Dog For The Same Price As A High-End Smartphone

Hengbot claims on its Kickstarter page that Sirius is the world's first trainable AI robotic dog. We've seen other robotic dogs, of course, including China's rifle-toting robot dog, which can carry a weapon into combat scenarios. But, if Hengbot's claims are true, Sirius is one of the first to offer a fully-trainable option for consumers.

The robotic dog is currently only available as a reward for backing the company's Kickstarter campaign, which has around a month to go. It's already reached far more than the pledge goal that the company set forth, but as with any Kickstarter, the pledge amount doesn't always result in a successful product. While there are some early bird specials going on at the moment, Sirius will only cost as much as a high-end smartphone like the iPhone 16 Pro Max when all is said and done.

The company says that it plans to retail the robotic dogs for around $1,299, with higher-end models of the dog available for $1,599 and up. Sirius has yet to reveal a date for when the robotic dog will be available on any major storefront, though the Kickstarter has an estimated delivery of October 2025 for all rewards.