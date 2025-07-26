Tesla Missed Out On Billions By Selling Bitcoin Too Early

Earlier this week, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $120,000. Suffice it to say, if Tesla held on to its Bitcoin, it could have made billions more. Assuming that Tesla sold 32,000 Bitcoin, and given that the price of Bitcoin today is $116,000, the total value of the Bitcoin Tesla sold could have been worth $3.71 billion. And if Tesla sold when Bitcoin was in the $118,000 range, the value of its sold Bitcoin would have reached $4.01 billion. And when you add that to Tesla's current Bitcoin holdings, the company could have been sitting on $5.25 billion worth of Bitcoin.

If Tesla timed the sale of its Bitcoin just right, which admittedly is something of an impossibility, the company would have been able to completely foot the cost for its Gigafactory in Germany. What's ironic is that by the time Tesla went all-in on Bitcoin in 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted that he should have gotten involved with the cryptocurrency years earlier.

"I do at this point think Bitcoin is a good thing, and I am a supporter of Bitcoin," Musk said a few years ago. "I mean I clearly should have at least bought some bitcoin eight years ago." And now, years later, it seems that Tesla bought too late and sold too soon. Tesla's saga with Bitcoin tends to bolster the argument of its critics who claim that the cryptocurrency will never fulfill its initial promise of being an alternative to government-issued currency.