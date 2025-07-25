Annoying Google Maps Bug Crashes The App When Searching For Public Transit Directions

The good news, at least for most Google Maps users, is that the bug doesn't seem to affect any other navigation modes. Despite the bug being reported by users in the U.S., the U.K., and even Germany, it doesn't appear to be an especially widespread issue. However, users on both Pixel and Samsung devices have experienced the bug, and there doesn't look to be any known solution for it at the moment.

No amount of clearing the cache or resetting your device seems to make a difference, and even if you're running the latest update of the app, there's no way to know if you're safe from the bug unless you try searching for transit directions yourself. And since Google Maps has made it even easier to find public transit options, this bug nerfs one of the best features of the app.

It also appears that some Google Maps users are reporting issues with the app on Downdetector, too, and it has even made an appearance on the Google Maps forums, which should hopefully mean Google is working on a solution already.