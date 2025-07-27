Sony And Honda Will Release An EV Next Year With A 300-Mile Range
New reports suggest that Sony and Honda's partnership to create a new electric vehicle together will soon come to a head. Reports shared by MSN claim that the vehicle will be available for purchase this year in California, with the partnership — known as Sony Honda Mobility — pushing to deliver it in the middle of 2026.
The Afeela 1, as the company is calling the vehicle, will be an AI-heavy electric vehicle that offers an EPA estimated range of up to 300 miles per charge and will be compatible with Tesla's Supercharger network, which has continued to expand. So far, it sounds like expectations for the vehicle's price are around $89,900, making it an expensive first go at the endeavor.
Despite being expensive, there already appears to be strong interest in the Afeela 1, at least according to MSN's report. Deliveries in the U.S. are scheduled for the middle of the year in 2026, with deliveries in Japan happening much later in the year. We've known about that 2026 release for quite a while now, as Sony Honda Mobility revealed the details at CES 2023.
Building an EV that relies on AI
One of the biggest benefits that the Afeela 1 offers is its brevy of AI-centric features, both in the driving and user experience. These features will include an AI co-pilot, which features "human-like, voice-driven vibes for every turn," the company says on its website.
Further, the vehicle is equipped with various entertainment systems, like Spotify, YouTube, and even Zoom and Epic Games compatibility — because being able to play video games in your electric vehicle is always important. A dynamic and interactive media bar will also be central to the entertainment system, and Sony will deliver on its well-known reputation with a full 360-degree spatial sound setup that centers you in all of your audio.
Overall, the Afeela 1 does look like a stylish and capable EV, packed with AI features that should make driving more enjoyable. That said, the almost $90,000 price tag is hard to swallow, especially when this is technically the company's first EV. Considering who is behind it, though, it's likely that the Afeela 1 will continue to grab the attention of potential EV owners as we inch closer and closer to its official release.