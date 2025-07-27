Sony And Honda Will Release An EV Next Year With A 300-Mile Range

New reports suggest that Sony and Honda's partnership to create a new electric vehicle together will soon come to a head. Reports shared by MSN claim that the vehicle will be available for purchase this year in California, with the partnership — known as Sony Honda Mobility — pushing to deliver it in the middle of 2026.

The Afeela 1, as the company is calling the vehicle, will be an AI-heavy electric vehicle that offers an EPA estimated range of up to 300 miles per charge and will be compatible with Tesla's Supercharger network, which has continued to expand. So far, it sounds like expectations for the vehicle's price are around $89,900, making it an expensive first go at the endeavor.

Despite being expensive, there already appears to be strong interest in the Afeela 1, at least according to MSN's report. Deliveries in the U.S. are scheduled for the middle of the year in 2026, with deliveries in Japan happening much later in the year. We've known about that 2026 release for quite a while now, as Sony Honda Mobility revealed the details at CES 2023.