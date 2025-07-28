What Happens If The Arctic Permafrost Melts?

While you may have heard of permafrost, what is it exactly? The term permafrost refers to ground that has stayed at or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit for a minimum of two years. It varies in how thick it is, ranging from less than 3.3 feet to thicker than 4,900 feet. Permafrost regions include parts of Greenland, Russia, Alaska, Canada, as well as islands and sections of northern Europe.

Climate change has been causing the permafrost to thaw. Its regions are shrinking, its layers are thinning, and sections of it are vanishing entirely. Climate change is caused by fossil fuels. Activities like manufacturing, industry, deforestation, animal agriculture, transportation, and fishing are all contributors to climate change.

So, what risks does a thawing permafrost pose? The results of a permafrost melt would be devastating. Sea levels will rise and shorelines will erode. The altered ecosystems will limit water availability for plants, animals, and humans. One concern on the forefront of scientists' minds is that melting permafrost has the potential to release hazardous industrial wastes that have long been stored within it.