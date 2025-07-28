The Science Behind Why Snow Glows In The Arctic

The Arctic is a vast region surrounding the northern areas of the world. Often referred to as the Arctic Circle, it includes parts of Russia, Canada, Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, and more. Aside from inhabitants of the area, the Arctic is often the home of scientific researchers studying topics like the thawing global permafrost and the local environment. The sight of small, glowing blue lights in the Arctic snow caught the attention of researchers working near the White Sea.

The first documented testing of these tiny snow lights was by Russian microbiologist Vera Emelianenko. The lights were seen while Emelianenko worked in the region in December of 2021. A sample was taken to find the cause of this glow.

Though the timing of the lights coincided with the holiday season and resembled twinkling decoration lights, they had a natural cause. The blue lights turned out to be Metridia longa, a tiny species of copepod. The glow is caused by their own bioluminescence. This finding was surprising because the Metridia longa shouldn't have been on shore at all.