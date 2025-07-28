Scientists Are Worried About A Collapse Of This Atlantic Ocean Current: Here's Why

A certain current in the Atlantic Ocean that is essential for temperature regulation is in danger of collapsing. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, also known as the AMOC, runs the length of the Atlantic Ocean, including the tip of South America, the Caribbean, and all the way north to Greenland. One of its major benefits is maintaining the European climate by moving warm air from the Equator north.

Climatologist and oceanographer at the National Research Center, Sandro Carniel, explained the AMOC's function to Renewable Matter. "This circulation, of which the Gulf Stream is a part, plays the fundamental role of a climate equalizer and is essentially triggered by the weight of water, its density. The colder and saltier the water is, the greater its density, and the easier it is for its mass to sink. Whereas if the water is warm and fresh (i.e., not salty), it is lighter and therefore stays at the surface more."

The extreme importance of the AMOC is being threatened by greenhouse gas emissions, a driving force in global warming. Global warming would be a direct contributor to an AMOC collapse. If this is not prevented, the consequences could be catastrophic and include drastic temperature changes, altered weather patterns, and even an ice age event.