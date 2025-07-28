Viral iPhone Dating App Tea Breached - Here's What You Need To Know

The Tea dating safety (dubbed Tea Dating Advice in the App Store) has gone viral in recent months, stirring up some controversy in the process. Tea is an app available only to women who have to verify their identity by uploading selfies and pictures of photo IDs. The purpose of Tea is to let women have anonymous conversations about the men they're dating and prevent each other from interacting with potentially unsavory individuals.

Tea rose to the top of the App Store recently, becoming the top free Apple app, where it topped 2 million downloads. It also rose in the Play Store rankings, as the app is available on Android as well. But it wasn't just women who took notice. Some men felt threatened by the app. The New York Times pointed out that some critics on the anonymous message board 4chan called for Tea to be hacked.

It turns out that a hack occurred on Friday, July 25, but neither the Tea app or website was breached. Instead, an unsecured database containing tens of thousands of records was discovered online. Anyone could access it with the correct link and see user data, including selfie images, photos of IDs, and screenshots from conversations. Even location data could be obtained from the images. Tea confirmed the data breach after it became widely reported online.