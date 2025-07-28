4 Different Ways To Stream Local TV Channels For Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It wasn't that long ago that the only thing available to watch was local TV channels. We would adjust our "bunny ear" antennas and watch the local news or whatever special Friday night movie was being shown. Nowadays, it is harder to access local TV channels for free due to the prevalence of digital streaming, but not impossible.

If you are new to finding ways to stream your local TV channels to your modern smart TV, it can be confusing. There are so many apps, online stores, and subscription services that it can feel like you are being asked to pay for everything. Luckily, there are simpler ways to do it, including these four options.

Digital antennas can be hooked up to your TV to catch local channel signals. They are finicky, but simple. Roku TV requires you to have a Roku device, but it is easy to use and offers zip code-specific channels. Google TV has multiple free streaming channels on Google TV Freeplay, but they are only truly local if you live near a major metropolitan area. Apple TV is the most complicated, requiring the combination of a digital tuner and a specific app to get local channels for free. Here's how to use them.