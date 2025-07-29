What Happens To Your Consciousness After You Die?

What happens to our consciousness after we die? It's a question that has fascinated humans for all of our history. Some think there is nothing after death, while others believe in an afterlife or reincarnation. There is even an emerging theory about a "third state" between life and death based on cellular research. The question of what happens to our consciousness after we die has no single answer, but there are compelling theories.

Sam Parnia is an associate professor of medicine at New York University Langone and directs research focused on cardiopulmonary resuscitation. His book, "Lucid Dying: The New Science Revolutionizing How We Understand Life and Death," explores research in this field, and he spoke about it in a University of Chicago podcast. "The issue of life and death was pretty clear until the discovery of CPR ... many people who've survived episodes of getting close to death or even their heart stopping and going beyond what I call the threshold of death were recalling very vivid and universal experiences about themselves, which were labeled near-death experiences," he explained.

According to Parnia, the term came about because at the time, we didn't know that humans can be brought back to life acfter experiencing biological death. "So based on a philosophy that you could never come back from death, they were labeled near-death experiences," he continued. "We don't think that term is accurate anymore. And the term that we now use is a recalled experience of death."