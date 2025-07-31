Here's How Much Your PS1 Might Be Worth In 2025
PlayStation continues to be a dominant force in the video game industry, with recent releases like its PS5 Pro system. Though some players are just now getting their hands on their first PlayStation system, others have been loyal followers since the very first PlayStation, also known as a PS1. Created by Sony, it was released in 1994 in Japan, and then in 1995 in North America and Europe to widespread success. If you still have a PS1 console sitting around at home and are no longer interested in playing it, what might it be worth?
The price you can get for your PlayStation 1 standard console is around $40, which isn't much. The PS1 wowed gamers with its fully realized 3D worlds, improved visuals, and more expansive games overall due to the CD-ROM format. Some of its games are still considered valuable classics today, like Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy 7, Resident Evil 2, Silent Hill, and Metal Gear Solid. However, depending on the condition and what specific PS1 console — and games — you have, it might be worth much more.
How much is your PlayStation 1 worth?
So, how much is that PS1 worth? A standard used PlayStation console can sell for $40. However, in 2000, Sony released the PSOne console. It was slightly better than the standard PS1 with an improved user experience. These upgraded consoles are typically valued at $45 due to being less available overall and functioning better than the PS1. In addition, the PS1 console with the highest value is the Limited Edition Net Yaroze PS1 console at $750. This is because the console is very rare, and was used as a developer unit to create games.
Your console's condition can also affect its resale value. Any early PlayStation console that you sell needs to be in good condition. If you or a friend personally modified it, it will reduce its value. If you still have the original Sony controllers or other accessories, that will increase its value.
Where can you sell your PS1? Some gaming stores do trade-ins or buy old consoles for cash or store credit. Shops like GameStop are popular for this. You can also try to sell it online at places like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or Craigslist, which may fetch a higher price than your local reseller, especially if you have unique items to go with it.
How to get the best price for your PS1
There is great convenience in bringing your PS1 to the closest GameStop and getting around $40 for it. But, if you have a rarer system, or are willing to take your time selling, you may be able to get a much bigger price for your PlayStation. Most buyers of vintage items, especially retailers, will want to get the item as cheaply as possible. However, individual collectors might be willing to pay more for the console in general, and in particular for a unique or limited edition console, similar to how Xbox had a limited edition Dune-themed console.
The more than you can offer with your PS1, the better. If you have the original box or original manual, that is a great bonus. If you have the controllers and PS1 games in their packages, you can get a higher price overall. Of course, your PS1 needs to work properly, with all plugins being functional and no technical issues. Regardless, it's up to you to decide if it's worth the price to sell your PS1, or to keep it on your shelf as part of a nostalgic collection.