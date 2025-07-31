Here's How Much Your PS1 Might Be Worth In 2025

So, how much is that PS1 worth? A standard used PlayStation console can sell for $40. However, in 2000, Sony released the PSOne console. It was slightly better than the standard PS1 with an improved user experience. These upgraded consoles are typically valued at $45 due to being less available overall and functioning better than the PS1. In addition, the PS1 console with the highest value is the Limited Edition Net Yaroze PS1 console at $750. This is because the console is very rare, and was used as a developer unit to create games.

Your console's condition can also affect its resale value. Any early PlayStation console that you sell needs to be in good condition. If you or a friend personally modified it, it will reduce its value. If you still have the original Sony controllers or other accessories, that will increase its value.

Where can you sell your PS1? Some gaming stores do trade-ins or buy old consoles for cash or store credit. Shops like GameStop are popular for this. You can also try to sell it online at places like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or Craigslist, which may fetch a higher price than your local reseller, especially if you have unique items to go with it.