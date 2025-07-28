Copilot Mode Turns Microsoft Edge Into An AI Browser - Here's What It Can Do﻿

We're at a point in AI's evolution where chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini are so advanced and so quick to respond to queries that the experience is only really slowed down by the way we use them. We have to move information from one app to the AI chatbot, or load the AI app or website to engage with the chatbot. A better experience would be having the AI see everything we do so we can immediately interact with it at all times.

That reality has now arrived, although we're still in the early days. For example, Windows 11 lets you allow Copilot to see the entire display so it can help you in real time. Separately, AI startup Perplexity launched an internet browser called Comet that has AI built in. OpenAI is also expected to roll out an AI browser built around ChatGPT.

Microsoft on Monday announced another Copilot novelty of its own: Copilot Mode for Microsoft Edge. Rather than building a separate AI browser, Microsoft wants to bring Copilot into Edge and make it a native experience. Copilot Mode is available as an experimental mode inside Edge for free as an opt-in tool, and it's ready to assist in real time with all sorts of tasks.