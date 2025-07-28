Getting Your Hands On A Nintendo Switch 2 Is Much Easier Now
The Nintendo Switch 2 sold out during the preorder period in various markets, including Japan and the U.S. Nintendo announced ahead of the console's release that it would not be able to honor every preorder in Japan, as the demand significantly exceeded the supply. The Switch 2 then sold out in brick-and-mortar stores, with buyers lining up to purchase the device on launch day.
Thus, the Nintendo Switch 2 became the fastest-selling console in the world, with Nintendo announcing in mid-June that it sold 3.5 million units in the first four days. Of those, 1.6 million Switch 2 units were sold in the U.S. Unofficial estimates indicate that the Switch 2 sold 5 million units in the first month.
Nintendo's retail partners kept refreshing the stock as often as they could after launch day. Reports would routinely announce that a store was about to receive more stock, but those units would sell out quickly. Even Amazon joined in about a month after the console's release. Amazon started taking Nintendo Switch 2 orders via an invite system to prevent abuse.
Fast-forward to late July, and the Switch 2 is no longer sold out. The console is widely available at the time of writing, as it appears Nintendo has caught up with the demand. According to The Verge, the Switch 2 was widely available online on Friday. Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Amazon all had Switch 2 stock available.
Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2
A quick check on Monday morning showed that Best Buy, Target, and Walmart still have the Switch 2 in stock (though some may be sold out now). A banner on GameStop reads that "Switch 2 systems are back in stock," inviting users to check physical stores to purchase the console. Amazon is selling used Switch 2 systems, but you should be very careful buying second-hand Switch 2 units. Some buyers reported that used systems came bricked after the previous owner used a type of cartridge that triggers a safety feature on the Switch 2 that blocks the console from connecting to the internet. Amazon still sells the Switch 2 under the invite system.
The Verge points out that the Switch 2 refresh seems to coincide with the launch of "Donkey Kong Bananza," Nintendo's latest exclusive for the new console. It's unclear whether Nintendo boosted production in anticipation of the game's launch or if it's just a coincidence.
The Switch 2 selling out and becoming the fastest-selling console of all time are not surprising feats given the massive user base Nintendo has. The Switch 2 was always going to be popular with gamers. But this console's launch isn't like previous ones. The fear of tariffs might have accelerated demand, as some buyers might have wanted to ensure they get to buy the Switch 2 at its cheapest price: $449.99 if you only buy only the console, or $499.99 if you choose the "Mario Kart World" bundle.
The Switch 2 announcement and launch dropped right in the middle of Trump's renewed trade war. While tariffs didn't affect the Switch 2 price at launch, that can always change. Nintendo already increased prices for its older Switch systems in certain markets in response to tariffs.