Getting Your Hands On A Nintendo Switch 2 Is Much Easier Now

The Nintendo Switch 2 sold out during the preorder period in various markets, including Japan and the U.S. Nintendo announced ahead of the console's release that it would not be able to honor every preorder in Japan, as the demand significantly exceeded the supply. The Switch 2 then sold out in brick-and-mortar stores, with buyers lining up to purchase the device on launch day.

Thus, the Nintendo Switch 2 became the fastest-selling console in the world, with Nintendo announcing in mid-June that it sold 3.5 million units in the first four days. Of those, 1.6 million Switch 2 units were sold in the U.S. Unofficial estimates indicate that the Switch 2 sold 5 million units in the first month.

Nintendo's retail partners kept refreshing the stock as often as they could after launch day. Reports would routinely announce that a store was about to receive more stock, but those units would sell out quickly. Even Amazon joined in about a month after the console's release. Amazon started taking Nintendo Switch 2 orders via an invite system to prevent abuse.

Fast-forward to late July, and the Switch 2 is no longer sold out. The console is widely available at the time of writing, as it appears Nintendo has caught up with the demand. According to The Verge, the Switch 2 was widely available online on Friday. Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Amazon all had Switch 2 stock available.