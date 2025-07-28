iPhone 17 Pro Set To Feature Major Camera Upgrades, Including 8x Zoom

All in all, there's mounting evidence that Apple's iPhone 17 Pro will deliver a slew of camera improvements across the board. Earlier this year, for instance, we saw rumblings that Apple's next-gen iPhone might include support for 8K video recording. Now, whether or not that's needed is an entirely different question, but it certainly seems as if Apple's iPhone 17 Pro will not be an incremental upgrade.

One particularly intriguing iPhone 17 Pro rumor suggests that the device will enable users to simultaneously record footage using the front and rear cameras. This type of feature has been available for years via third-party apps, but it now appears that Apple wants to get in on the action as well. Interestingly enough, this specific rumor was originally brought to light by Jon Prosser, who was recently sued by Apple for leaking information about iOS 26. As part of the lawsuit, which we covered last week, Apple claims that Prosser managed to screen record beta versions of iOS 26 from an engineer on Apple's Photos team. In other words, now that we know one of Prosser's sources, it stands to reason that the rumored multi-cam feature is legit.

Another compelling iPhone 17 Pro camera upgrade involves the TrueDepth front-facing camera which Apple hasn't changed much since 2020. As it stands now, the iPhone 16 Pro boasts a 12MP sensor. With the iPhone 17 Pro, that will reportedly be bumped up to a 24MP sensor. It's worth noting that the 24MP sensor may be included across the entire iPhone 17 lineup as opposed to being an iPhone 17 Pro exclusive.