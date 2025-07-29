Godfather Of AI Says Tech Companies Are Downplaying The Threat AI Poses

Of course, seeing the Godfather of AI — a man who helped push Google's own AI efforts for decades — speaking up against his "brainchild" has always been a bit interesting. And while the narrative often goes that Hinton left Google to fight AI, he says he didn't leave Google to speak out against AI as a whole. However, he often notes that he wishes he had seen the signs and the risks that AI poses much sooner in his career so that he could have done more to help slow that progress and ensure AI remained safe.

Like many others, Hinton doesn't really believe that we're going to wake up tomorrow to an "I, Robot" situation, where artificial intelligence has taken over the world. But, there is a very real possibility that AI could eliminate thousands of jobs, Hinton shared in a podcast appearance back in June.

In this latest podcast appearance, Hinton noted that many tech CEOs are aware of the risks that AI poses, but they're ignoring it or outright downplaying it. But, with AI learning things it wasn't taught, and finding new ways to learn, the frayed edge of this new technology is becoming more apparent. AI has even lashed out at humans when it has felt threatened, with ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini resorting to backhanded tactics to avoid being "unplugged."