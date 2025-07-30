The Right Way To Clean A PS5 Controller (And How To Open It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether your PS5 controller has seen a lot of action or it's been accumulating dust until the next big release, cleaning the controller every so often is recommended to keep it in great shape. It's also a good idea to clean your brand new controller for the PS5 to ensure it stays looking like new. While it's tempting to quickly clean the controller using a rag, it's best to take your time, removing dirt and grime from the interior and exterior of the DualSense. That way, it can continue to work until the PS6 comes around.

Before you can get started, you'll need a few specialty tools and some household items. Starting with the household items, grab some cotton swabs or cotton balls, and isopropyl alcohol or alcohol pads. As for the specialty items, you'll need a Phillips #00 screwdriver, picks, a spudger, and a pair of tweezers. The $30 iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit has everything you need for this job, plus a few extras, though there are more cost-effective alternatives if you're on a budget. With a bit of elbow grease, you can make the best gaming controller as good as new.