Netflix Has A New Political Thriller On The Way For Fans Of The Diplomat

Heads up for anyone who's been craving more of the particular brand of political maneuvering and high-stakes drama that Netflix series like "The Diplomat" have built some can't-miss storytelling around: The streaming giant has a brand new series coming in August that definitely belongs on your watchlist if you're a fan of shows like Keri Russell's acclaimed thriller. It's "Hostage," premiering on August 21, and it's all about the impossible choices that confront world leaders who find themselves forced to juggle politics with their own behind-the-scenes messes.

The new show follows a British prime minister (played by Suranne Jones) whose husband is kidnapped during a state visit. Her rival, the visiting French president, is also blackmailed, twin calamities that force the two leaders to work together as their futures and lives are both at risk. The series comes from Matt Charman, the writer of "Bridge of Spies" and creator of "Treason." And for all of those reasons, including the fantastic cast that includes Julie Delpy as the French leader, it seems to me that "Hostage" is already looking like the kind of series that will have political thriller fans like me glued to the screen.

"I've been dying to find the right story to tell with Suranne, and I honestly believe what she's done with this character is going to blow the Netflix audience away," Charman said in an interview with Netflix's Tudum. "An embattled British PM in the middle of a fight for her country and her family — she's fierce, ruthless, and you can't take your eyes off of her."