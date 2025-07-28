Why Choosing The Right iPhone Pro Model Is So Difficult Right Now

People often ask me which iPhone they should buy. My default answer is: Just get the latest iPhone. Right now, that would be the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro models. While I'd say it's easier to recommend an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16, as Apple still provides a premium experience on its base models, I can't say the same about the Pro iPhones, which, theoretically, are better options.

However, if you just want a Pro iPhone, but not the latest one, I wouldn't recommend the 15 Pro or the 14 Pro. That said, if you're coming from an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, you're out of good options, because the last great iPhone Pro was the 13.

Not only was this iPhone beautiful, but the cameras were great, the battery life was solid, and those who are still rocking this device are probably having a blast, and can look forward to upgrading to the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro. While current customers of this smartphone couldn't be happier, I'd say buying the 13 Pro right now for the next few years might be a bit tricky, so you'd have two options.