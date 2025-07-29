Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Review: Hitting The Sweet Spot

At first glance, you might not think that the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is all that different from the Z Flip 6 from last year. For the most part, that's true, but there are still some refinements that make the device a little more modern. To be clear, it's certainly not dramatically thinner like the Z Fold 7 is, but that makes sense. The Z Fold 7 has a lot more room for internal components, while when unfolded, the Z Flip 7 is only a little larger than a traditional smartphone.

Thankfully, it is still a little thinner, though. The Z Flip 7 is 6.5mm thick when unfolded, compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 6.9mm. You can tell the difference when you have the two phones side by side, but without being able to compare the two directly, you might not notice much of a change.

The other dimensions are slightly different too. The Z Flip 7 is a little wider than the Z Flip 6, which helps make it feel a little less overly tall. It also means that the Z Flip 7 gets a larger screen, which I appreciate.

Christian de Looper for BGR

More important than the dimensions are other design tweaks. The most important design change comes in the form of a new cover screen. Samsung has followed Motorola's lead for the cover screen on the Z Flip 7, which now encompasses the front-facing cameras and flash. That's instead of a much smaller cover screen that avoids this area of the front entirely. I really like the change. I love the look on modern Motorola phones, and find that it helps make the device feel a whole lot more modern.

The rest of the design of the phone is more or less to be expected, but in a good way. It feels well-built and strong, and I never felt like I was going to break it or that the hinge was necessarily weak. The Z Flip 7 has an IP48 rating, which means that it's perfectly capable of withstanding use near water but not quite as capable around dust and other large debris. I hope that Samsung fixes this for the next iteration of the phone.