How To Find Out Who's Calling You From A Private Or Unknown Number

There was a time when your landline phone would ring and you automatically answered without knowing who was calling. Today, the introduction of cell phones, voicemail, and caller ID has allowed us to be more selective about when we answer our devices and who has access to our number. Yet there are still times we get a call from a number we don't know, and the person don't leave a voicemail. Or they do leave a voicemail, but it sounds like it might be a scam caller.

While there is a way to stop unknown calls, sometimes you do want to know who is calling. Was it a scam or an actual job opportunity? Was it a business calling from a number you did not expect? Was it a family member or friend you want to reconnect with, or one you are trying to avoid? The good news is, there are ways to find out who has called you without directly answering the phone. An internet search may yield results depending on whether the number is well-known, like a business, but there are websites that offer better information. Sites like Whitepages or NumLookup provide both free and paid services to determine who has called you.