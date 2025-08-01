Does Drinking Diet Coke Really Increase Your Cancer Risk?

Many people tend to put a decent amount of faith that whatever is sold to us on store shelves or at restaurants is safe to consume. Ongoing research, however, can put the safety of some foods or ingredients into question, with even grocery store staples like red meat being linked to cancer. Another such item is the fizzy drinks that we love to consume, with a particular focus on Diet Coke.

There are two ingredients in Diet Coke that bring into question how healthy it is (or isn't). Those are the artificial sweetener aspartame and the caramel coloring, the latter of which gives the soda its brown appearance. Both of these ingredients have been labeled as possibly carcinogenic. Of course, that does not automatically mean that they cause cancer. While some research does not directly support that drinking Diet Coke can increase your cancer risk (as reported on Healthline), what makes it confusing is that experts in the field are yet to completely agree.

The issue with caramel coloring is that some versions of it are made with a chemical called 4-methylimidazole, also known as 4-Mel. Dr. Urvashi Rangan, a toxicologist and executive director of Consumer Reports' Food Safety and Sustainability Center, stated, "There's no reason why consumers should be exposed to an avoidable and unnecessary risk that can stem from coloring food brown. Manufacturers have lower 4-MeI alternatives available to them. Ideally there would be no 4-MeI in food."