How Long Will Humans Live 100 Years From Now?

Having a long and healthy life is a goal for most people. Many of us want to achieve our dreams, travel, retire leisurely, and watch our children grow up — if we choose to have some. However, life is full of dangers that can cut it shorter than we want. The good news, though, is that the average human lifespan continues to increase. But could it increase even more beyond what it is now?

The oldest living person ever recorded was Jeanne Calment. She lived to be 122 years old and died in 1997. That is tremendously longer than the average lifespan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has data that shows for children born in 2015 the average life expectancy was 71.4 years, with women living four years longer than men.

Whether or not human lifespan will continue to increase is debated. Some optimistically believe humans will eventually live to be 1,000 years old, and a team of Dutch researchers have suggested that by the year 2070, human lifespans could increase to 125 years. However, other researchers believe we've hit a limit of sorts when it comes to our natural lifespans.