Photoshop App Will Unblur All Your Photos With AI﻿

Generative AI products like ChatGPT and Gemini made image creation and photo editing effortless. Suddenly, anyone could "Photoshop" pictures without actually having to learn any Photoshop skills. All you needed was a text prompt, and the AI would handle any image creation and editing job.

However, the arrival of such powerful GenAI tools didn't scare away Adobe. If anything, Adobe doubled down on AI, creating its own AI models to improve its creative tools that millions of people use. The Adobe Firefly AI models are now at the heart of Adobe's tools, including Photoshop.

After launching a Photoshop app for Android a few weeks ago, Adobe is now ready to further improve the Photoshop experience across the board with new AI functionalities. Adobe announced on Tuesday several new features powered by its Adobe Firefly Image Models that will make it even easier for creators to focus on the creative tasks by relying on the AI to deal with some of the more time-consuming photo-editing chores they've been dealing with.

The new Photoshop features will come in handy to both seasoned users who already know how to take advantage of the app to create content and brand-new users who might want to use the app as an even better AI-powered photo-editing tool than ChatGPT or Gemini. I'm in the latter category and I already found a new Photoshop AI feature that I might want to use. The app will now let users unblur any kind of photo, which is a great way to use AI to edit images.