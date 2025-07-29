Google's Veo 3 And Veo 3 Fast Video Generation Tools Are Now Widely Available On Vertex AI
Google first unveiled Veo 3, its next-gen AI video generation tool, at I/O 2025, and the new tool impressed audiences immediately. As expected, Veo 3 can generate even better-looking visuals than its predecessors, allowing creators to make realistic videos with the help of a text prompt. Google revealed Veo 3 was already used to create scenes for a movie — that's how powerful it is.
What's amazing about Veo 3 is that it also produces audio at the same time as video. It can generate background noise and dialogue to fit your needs. The AI-generated characters look amazing while speaking, and some people will have a hard time telling AI clips apart from real videos.
Since I/O, Google has made the new AI video generator available via third-party AI products before launching Veo 3 in preview on Vertex AI in late June. Anyone with a Google Cloud account could try the AI tool for free. Now, Google has announced that Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast are both generally available on Vertex AI, so anyone can get started with video creation.
Google will also make an image-to-video tool available to Vertex AI users in August, after launching a similar feature in Gemini. The following example shows an image-to-video Veo 3/Veo 3 Fast creation:
Google's prompt: "The artist continues to work as the camera pans around, showing a shop full of stained glass creations."
What Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast can do
Google said that Veo 3 users have created over 70 million videos since May, and six million of those have come from Vertex AI users. While most users might be used to Veo 3, Veo 3 Fast is a new model designed for "speed and rapid iteration." Google explained that Veo 3 Fast provides "an ideal balance between processing time and high-quality visual output."
Veo 3 Fast should be easier to use for specific tasks that don't necessarily involve producing a final draft. You might use Veo 3 Fast to test variations of an ad or create video demos of products for your business. Google's emphasis is on enterprise use for Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast, although anyone can get to work using the two video generators inside Vertex AI. Google offered several samples of Veo 3 AI videos:
Google's prompt: "Talking to the barista from across the counter, a woman in a coffee shop places an order for a cup of coffee with cream and sugar, and a chocolate croissant. The barista listens to the order, responds sure :) and then turns to the commercial espresso machine that is behind him. The woman patiently waits across the counter as her order is being prepared by the barista."
Google's prompt: "An eye-level shot of a confident young woman in a dark floral halter-neck dress standing on a stone bridge with the Eiffel Tower softly blurred in the background. Her dark hair and the fabric of her dress flutter gently in the wind as the light subtly changes around her. The distant hum of city traffic fills the air. She says out loud: La confiance est mon accessoire préféré. Cette robe vient juste après."
How businesses use Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast
Google also featured several videos from businesses that are already using Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast to create "professional-quality video content with unparalleled efficiency and creative freedom." Google showcased videos created with its AI tools by Canva, BarkleyOKRP, eToro, Razorfish, and Synthesia.
One of the highlights comes from ad agency BarkleyOKRP, which used various Google AI tools to create an out-of-the-box ad campaign for soda brand Slice. The ad creatives came up with a fake AI radio station playing AI-generated songs in the style of music from the '90s, featuring Slice references. They came up with talking AI avatars for the fake AI radio station, a YouTube channel, and a website.
Gemini was used to generate "slicified" songs and content for the AI DJ (image above) and other guests. The AI also coded a streaming site for anyone looking to tune in to the fake AI radio station. Imagen was used to produce soda-based album covers and images of the fake artists, while the music came from Lyria. Then, Veo 3 was used to create videos of the AI bands and the AI DJ. You can find more Veo 3 clips created by businesses in Google's blog post.