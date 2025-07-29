Google's Veo 3 And Veo 3 Fast Video Generation Tools Are Now Widely Available On Vertex AI

Google first unveiled Veo 3, its next-gen AI video generation tool, at I/O 2025, and the new tool impressed audiences immediately. As expected, Veo 3 can generate even better-looking visuals than its predecessors, allowing creators to make realistic videos with the help of a text prompt. Google revealed Veo 3 was already used to create scenes for a movie — that's how powerful it is.

What's amazing about Veo 3 is that it also produces audio at the same time as video. It can generate background noise and dialogue to fit your needs. The AI-generated characters look amazing while speaking, and some people will have a hard time telling AI clips apart from real videos.

Since I/O, Google has made the new AI video generator available via third-party AI products before launching Veo 3 in preview on Vertex AI in late June. Anyone with a Google Cloud account could try the AI tool for free. Now, Google has announced that Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast are both generally available on Vertex AI, so anyone can get started with video creation.

Google will also make an image-to-video tool available to Vertex AI users in August, after launching a similar feature in Gemini. The following example shows an image-to-video Veo 3/Veo 3 Fast creation:

Google's prompt: "The artist continues to work as the camera pans around, showing a shop full of stained glass creations."