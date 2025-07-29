JPMorgan Chase Poised To Become Apple's New Credit Card Partner

The Apple Card, which Apple introduced back in March 2019, has had a bit of a tumultuous existence. Though it launched with a lot of fanfare and introduced several consumer-friendly perks, Apple's banking partner, Goldman Sachs, eventually soured on the deal. According to reports, the Apple Card's perks, while great for consumers, proved to be a money pit for Goldman Sachs. Apple, meanwhile, had concerns that Goldman Sachs' customer service issues were tainting the seamless user experience Apple is famous for. In November 2023, a little more than four years the card was unveiled, Apple and Goldman Sachs announced that their partnership was poised to end in 2025.

For a while, it was unclear if the Apple Card had a future. After all, its existence hinged on Apple securing a deal with another issuer. In the interim, there were several reports claiming that Apple was in active negotiations with both American Express and Visa. Now comes word via The Wall Street Journal that the Apple Card may live to see another day thanks to a potential partnership with JPMorgan Chase.