Leaked iMac Prototype Reveals Apple Almost Slapped Its Logo On The Front

When Apple unveiled the all-new colorful iMac in 2021, people had mixed feelings about it. While some loved the throwback to fun colors, others thought Apple was moving away from the futuristic look the iMac had during the Intel generation.

One of the biggest changes, of course, was the removal of the company's iconic front logo. Now, a leaker suggests Apple actually considered adding it on the new iMacs but eventually decided to scrap the plan. According to Kosutami on X (@Kosutami_Ito), before the engineering validation test (EVT) stage of development, Apple was still trying to decide whether or not to put its logo under the screen.

Fun fact: before the EVT Stage development of AppleSilicon iMac, they've planned to put an Apple logo under the screen. Then they removed it until today. #AppleInternal pic.twitter.com/sivIRzegNh — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) July 28, 2025

Kosutami usually shares images of Apple's prototypes and, sometimes, even leaks upcoming products. A few months ago, they revealed possible parts of the unreleased Apple Vision Air and a new HomePod product. That said, they were wrong about the AirTag 2 release date. Still, it's interesting to see that Apple considered adding its logo on the chin of the Apple Silicon iMac.