Leaked iMac Prototype Reveals Apple Almost Slapped Its Logo On The Front
When Apple unveiled the all-new colorful iMac in 2021, people had mixed feelings about it. While some loved the throwback to fun colors, others thought Apple was moving away from the futuristic look the iMac had during the Intel generation.
One of the biggest changes, of course, was the removal of the company's iconic front logo. Now, a leaker suggests Apple actually considered adding it on the new iMacs but eventually decided to scrap the plan. According to Kosutami on X (@Kosutami_Ito), before the engineering validation test (EVT) stage of development, Apple was still trying to decide whether or not to put its logo under the screen.
Fun fact: before the EVT Stage development of AppleSilicon iMac, they've planned to put an Apple logo under the screen. Then they removed it until today. #AppleInternal pic.twitter.com/sivIRzegNh
— Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) July 28, 2025
Kosutami usually shares images of Apple's prototypes and, sometimes, even leaks upcoming products. A few months ago, they revealed possible parts of the unreleased Apple Vision Air and a new HomePod product. That said, they were wrong about the AirTag 2 release date. Still, it's interesting to see that Apple considered adding its logo on the chin of the Apple Silicon iMac.
Four years ago, the new iMac became an instant classic
Back in April of 2021, in the early days of Apple's transition to its own silicon, it introduced its first redesigned Mac, which was the iMac. At the time, the company said the power efficiency of the M1 chip was responsible for reducing the size of the computer, lowering its volume by 50% while still offering an impressive 24-inch 4.5K retina display.
Additionally, Apple added a new power connector that attached magnetically, making the setup process more straightforward. Since then, Apple has updated the iMac with the M3 and M4 chips. In its latest generation, the iMac features a new nano-texture option, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and a 12MP Center Stage camera. However, it still features the same iconic design introduced a few years back.
While a design change could be on the table in the next couple of years, the only Mac getting a new look soon might be the M6 MacBook Pro. How many Apple logos appear on the next-gen iMac remains to be seen.