What Does The PC Brand Name Asus Stand For?

You've seen the name Asus on laptops, PC monitors, motherboards, and gaming phones for years, but have you ever wondered what it stands for? Unlike many tech brand names that sound made up or corporate, "Asus" has a surprising origin rooted in mythology. It's not an acronym like you might think. According to Asus, it's a shortened form of Pegasus, the winged horse from Greek legend.

The founders of Taiwanese company Asus, a group of engineers who left Acer in the late 1980s, chose Pegasus as a symbol, but in a clever twist, they dropped the first three letters to form "Asus." This decision was strategic. At the time of the company's founding in 1989, alphabetical placement mattered. Keep in mind, this was the pre-internet era. Starting the name with an "A" helped Asus appear earlier in directories, catalogs, and vendor lists, giving the brand a visibility advantage in a highly competitive tech industry.