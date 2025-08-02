5 Travel Gadgets That Frequent Flyers Swear By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Catching flights is fun, but it can also get tiring and chaotic if you're not well-prepared. Having the right gear can help make every flying experience more comfortable so that you arrive at your destination refreshed and ready to hit the ground running. However, with countless travel gadgets on the market promising convenience and efficiency, it's tough to know what's actually useful and worth buying.
Well, we've done the research to find the best gadgets for traveling recommended by seasoned frequent flyers who know the ins and outs of airport hopping. While the list can get quite long, we've focused on five essentials that are easy to get, won't take up much space in your carry-on, and will serve their purpose for years to come.
These gadgets have been highly recommended by travelers on social media sites such as YouTube and online marketplaces such as Amazon. Of course, they're all perfectly safe and permitted in checked luggage and cabin bags. So, whether you're jetting around for business or leisure, flying solo or with others, make these smart travel gadgets your travel companions for a smoother journey.
AirFly SE Bluetooth Transmitter
One of the most annoying inflight pain points, especially on longer flights, is having to use the subpar airline earbuds or taking along your own wired earphones to connect to the in-flight entertainment system. Well, there's a highly recommended gadget by frequent flyers that beautifully solves this problem. The AirFly SE by the brand Twelve South turns any headphone jack into a Bluetooth transmitter. This means you can plug it into the headphone jack on your screen and then connect your AirPods or other wireless headphones to tune into the entertainment system.
The AirFly SE is often recommended by travelers on forums like Reddit, and has earned 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 15,000 ratings. One user has shared how the device is easy to use and made her flights more enjoyable, while another has lauded it as a must-have for long flights since it can hold a charge for over 16 hours.
Priced at just $35, the AirFly SE allows you to connect one pair of headphones, while the more advanced AirFly Pro supports two pairs of headphones. That means if you're traveling with a companion, you can both enjoy audio from the same output source. This higher-end version is available for $54.99 and has been strongly recommended by luxury travel agent Tom Cahalan of Dorsia Travel, who has praised how it seamlessly allows him to use his wireless headphones on flights.
Sony XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones
Another travel game-changer that comes highly recommended by frequent flyers is a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones, and the Sony WH-1000XM5 is a popular choice that beats the competition. If you've ever tried to sleep, work, or even just enjoy a movie on a flight while surrounded by engine hum, crying babies, or chatty passengers, you know how valuable effective noise cancellation can be.
The XM5s use advanced noise cancellation that intelligently adjusts based on your environment, meaning they block out the rumble of the plane while still letting in voices or announcements when needed. On Amazon, one user reports that the ANC blocked out almost everything in flights, coffee shops, and noisy offices. Another user has praised the snug fit that's comfortable and ideal for long flights or work sessions. They also boast up to 30 hours of battery life, with quick-charging capabilities that give you 3 hours of playback from just 3 minutes of charging.
These headphones have garnered an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 11,000 reviews on Amazon. At around $399, they're definitely an investment, but one that will last you a long time and make an ideal companion on every flight you take. The audio equipment specialist, Moon Audio, has listed the Sony WH-1000XM5 among the best ANC headphones for air travel. At the same time, travelers on Reddit have described them as life-changing and travel headphones perfected.
Data Blockers
While the free charging ports at airports are convenient, they can also be risky because they may be equipped with malware that hackers use to steal your personal data when you connect your phone or tablet. To counter this, in a recent YouTube video on the channel Travel Tips by Laurie, a well-known travel expert and frequent flyer, she recommends this set of inexpensive data blockers. These keep your data safe when you plug your phone into a public USB port. Laurie emphasizes how this small gadget, which costs just $11.99 a set, can make a big difference when you need to urgently charge your phone, especially during international travel or layovers.
Although these data blockers have not amassed a lot of user reviews yet, they have an average score of 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon. One reviewer was delighted to see the data-blocking in action, as when they connected their iPhone 16 Pro Max to their laptop using the data blocker, the phone only charged and didn't trigger the usual "beep" that indicates a data connection. In contrast, when they removed the blocker, the phone was recognized by the laptop, proving that the blocker successfully prevents data transfer while still allowing charging. Another safe option is to always carry a good portable charger so that you don't need to rely on public charging ports.
Anker Nano Travel Adapter
If there's one absolutely essential gadget for traveling internationally, it's a universal travel adapter that can plug into the different kinds of electrical outlets in different countries to allow you to charge your devices. A great option is the Anker Nano travel adapter that's compact and supports four plug types (A, I, G, and C). It's compatible in over 200 countries, so whether you're hopping between Tokyo, Paris, or Sydney, one sleek adapter does it all.
Since it's a fairly new product, the Anker Nano adapter has only received about 400 ratings so far, earning an overall score of 4.6 out of 5. One user has praised its ability to charge devices simultaneously while on a trip in Europe. Another user has recommended it as a lightweight adapter that still has excellent build quality. It's also been highly recommended by YouTuber Mardi Linke, who has been traveling for over 25 years and has included it in her 2025 Travel Must Haves. Similarly, YouTuber Theonetechguy has reviewed it as the best travel adapter for 2025.
Having a gadget like this is especially useful because power banks can sometimes be dangerous with a risk of fire. The Anker Nano folds down to under an inch thick and includes two USB-C ports (20 W/15 W), two USB-A ports, plus a standard AC outlet. This means you can charge up to five devices simultaneously from just one small, portable adapter.
Apple AirTag Tracking Device
Keeping track of your luggage is one of the most stressful parts of air travel, especially with tight layovers or international flights. However, with an Apple AirTag tucked into your checked suitcase, backpack, or even handbag, you can track your items in real-time using the Find My app on your iPhone. AirTags are small, rugged, and water-resistant trackers that work on a replaceable battery that lasts over a year. They've earned over 35,000 ratings on Amazon with an overall score of 4.7 out of 5. Users have described them as an "awesome technology" that's a must-have for travel.
Travel vlogger Christianne Risman of the YouTube channel Backpacking Bananas has included them in her 2025 packing essentials, saying they make life much easier. Similarly, Eunice from the Theory of Simple channel, who has been traveling for over 40 years, says she currently always travels with an AirTag to keep track of her bags. There have been numerous instances of travelers locating their lost bags more easily thanks to AirTags – a couple even used an AirTag to track down their lost Jaguar.
Unfortunately, AirTags don't work with Android phones, although there are plenty of Android equivalents such as the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2. You can get a single AirTag for about $22 or a handy pack of four for $80.
How we selected these gadgets
We're committed to recommending only the most useful gadgets that can make your life easier and more convenient. Our choices for this article were based on deep research about what devices are used and highly recommended by frequent flyers, such as busy professionals, travel bloggers, and flight attendants. We also considered real user reviews of the products mentioned across multiple online marketplaces to ensure their long-term value. All products have earned an average of at least 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,000 ratings, except for the recently launched products like the Data Blockers and the Anker Nano travel adapter.