GIF Keyboard Missing From Your iPhone? Here's Where To Find It

In the days of fast communication, sometimes an animated GIF can be perfect for certain situations. That, or you can just be having some fun with a friend or relative by sending amusing images to each other to pass the time. The fun can quickly dissipate, however, if you can't find the right keyboard.

Apple has a built-in GIF keyboard on iPhone known as #images. This can be found by tapping the Plus button (+) next to the text input field in Messages and scrolling through the options. If you're looking for the popular third-party GIF Keyboard by Tenor or something similar, you can also usually find that in the same place.

However, although people expect to swap to the GIF Keyboard by tapping the globe icon in the lower left-hand corner of Messages, just under the primary keyboard, this option has been missing for some — with only the smiley face icon, and the standard emoji keyboard, present. Nevertheless, don't worry, adding it back only takes a swift adjustment of your iPhone settings.