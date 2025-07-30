Apple Blasts Department Of Justice Over iPhone Monopoly Lawsuit

Apple this week responded to a lawsuit from the Department of Justice (DOJ), which alleges that the Cupertino company is in violation of antitrust regulations. The suit was initially filed back in March, and Apple's response is blistering, to say the least. As a quick refresher, the DOJ alleges that Apple takes advantage of its monopoly power to "extract more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses, and merchants, among others."

Many of the DOJ's allegations are rather flimsy, and Apple's filing methodically addresses exactly why the DOJ's lawsuit stands on shaky ground. As an example, the DOJ takes issue with the fact that third-party smartwatches don't have the same level of integration with the iPhone as the Apple Watch. This, the DOJ argues, harms consumers because it forces an iPhone user in search of a premium smartwatch experience to choose the Apple Watch. The DOJ lawsuit also alleges that Apple illegally restricts third parties from accessing the iPhone's NFC chip, thus forcing users to rely upon Apple Pay exclusively.

The three other areas of focus in the DOJ lawsuit allege that Apple blocks users from streaming games over the cloud, purposefully makes third-party messaging apps less useful than its own Messages app, and makes a pointed effort to prevent "super apps" from appearing on the App Store. For clarity, a super app is an app with broad functionality, like WeChat.