The iPhone 16e Is Succeeding Where The iPhone SE Failed

Even though the iPhone 16e has only been out for about 5 months, early sales data indicates that the entry-level device is already succeeding in a way that the iPhone SE did not. According to a research report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), the iPhone 16e during its first full quarter of availability accounted for an impressive 11% of U.S.-based iPhone sales. In contrast, the iPhone SE during the same quarter in 2024 accounted for just 5% of new iPhone sales.

While both devices were positioned as more affordable iPhone options, there must be a reason why the iPhone 16e has proven to be more popular than the iPhone SE. The situation is all the more interesting because the iPhone 16e is $100 more expensive than the iPhone SE was when it launched.

One possible explanation is that the iPhone SE was simply too small for many users. While I have always preferred a more compact form factor, many users today want a bigger display. And as devices have gotten slightly lighter, the days of lugging around a clunky and hefty iPhone are largely in the past — unless, of course, you opt for an iPhone Pro Max