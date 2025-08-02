Don't Fall For New Gmail Scams - Google Will Never Call You About Your Account

Scammers continue to come up with new ways to pull one over on unsuspecting victims. One of the latest Gmail scams that is now making the rounds starts like many other scams do — by getting a call from a suspicious number.

According to reports from news sites like Local 12, Gmail users have reported receiving phone calls from people claiming to work for Google, complete with a caller ID that says the same. Once they have the users on the line, the caller informs them that the their Google account has been compromised in some way.

The scammers then offer to send a code or reset link to the user's phone, claiming that it will reset the compromised account. Many times, these links can even mimic the actual links you might receive from one of these technology companies when dealing with account issues. But you shouldn't trust them, because once you click on them and sign in, you'll have given the scammers open access to your Gmail account. We've seen similar attempts to access consumer accounts being used across Apple devices, too.