LG Smart Monitor Swing Review

The design of the LG Smart Monitor Swing, of course, is perhaps the most interesting thing about it. It's not just another LG monitor screwed to a stand — the whole product is built to look unified, with a white plastic back on the monitor, to match the white of the rest of the stand and base.

You'll start by putting it together, which is thankfully relatively easy. The base comes mostly assembled, and all you really have to do is place the power brick inside of it, then attach the large arm with four screws and place the cover on the base. Next, you'll take out the monitor itself and snap it into place on the arm before plugging the power cable in. That power cable is built into the arm itself — on one side it connects to the main power brick in the base, and on the other side, the monitor.

Once everything is set up, you actually have quite a bit of flexibility when it comes to the placement of the monitor. You can move it forward or backward, swing it side to side, angle it up and down, and change the height. On top of that, you can easily change from vertical to horizontal orientation, though it only turns one way, presumably to avoid tangling the power cable.

Christian de Looper for BGR

From the back of the base extends a power cable that you'll plug into a power outlet to use the Smart Monitor Swing. The Smart Monitor Swing does not have a battery built into it, unlike the StanbyME and StanbyME 2. That does mean that you can't really use it while you're moving it around the house — only once it reaches its destination.

The white plastic that covers the majority of the product perhaps isn't the most premium-feeling material, but it's not too bad either. I did find that some of the plastic panels didn't necessarily align perfectly on the edges of the monitor itself, but that was easy to forget about. Apart from that, the Smart Monitor Swing felt solid and well-made. The wheels were smooth and never locked up, which would potentially end in disaster if the Smart Monitor Swing toppled over.

On the back of the monitor are multiple ports. There are three USB-C ports, one of which supports 65W power delivery, along with two HDMI ports, one of which is an eARC port. Towards the top of the back of the monitor can be found a magnetic pogo pin port for a webcam, though there's no webcam in the box — you'll have to buy it separately.

Also in the box is a remote, which was built from the same white plastic, and offers all the buttons and features you need to control the software. On top of the software controls are quick controls for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Sling, as well as a button for LG Channels. Note, it's not the Magic Remote that ships with some modern LG TVs. The Smart Monitor Swing supports LG's Magic Remote, but you'll have to buy it separately.