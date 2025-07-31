Adobe Wants You To Use Firefly AI To Complete An Artist's Unfinished Film

Cars floating in the sky. Upside-down skyscrapers that remind you of Christopher Nolan's "Inception." Confused protagonists standing on the ledge, running in the woods, driving an off-road bike, or piloting a fishing boat inside a flooded museum. None of this makes sense, and everything does, because it's art imagined by director and AI artist Sam Finn, who partnered with Adobe to make a video that's under two minutes long titled "The Unfinished Film."

Created with Adobe's Firefly suite of AI tools that have received significant upgrades in recent months, "The Unfinished Film" is "more than just a creative experiment," according to a blog post from Adobe. "It's a community storytelling project designed to celebrate creative freedom and collaboration. We started with a simple question: What happens when you hand off an idea—not a finished product—to the creative community and invite them to take it further?"

"The Unfinished Film" can be a great marketing tool for Adobe, as the company is inviting creators to come up with their own versions of it. AI image and video generators have gone viral more than once, with ChatGPT's 4o image generator, Google's Veo 3, and Higgsfield Soul being good examples. Adobe Firefly could also benefit from the same popularity among creators.

Specifically, Adobe wants them to use the AI image, video, and audio tools available in Firefly to complete "The Unfinished Film." It's an initiative meant to showcase the growing abilities of the Firefly AI suite to help creators put together anything they imagine with incredible ease.