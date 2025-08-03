The Mysterious Black Cylinder On Your Cables Isn't Just For Decoration

That little plastic cylinder at the end of a cable isn't there just to get in your way, it actually serves a purpose. Though we live in an age when cybercriminals can install microcomputers in iPhone cables, there's nothing inherently nefarious about a ferrite bead. In fact, they're actually super useful.

You can call that plastic cylinder a ferrite bead, a ferrite choke, EMI filter, ferrite core, or ferrite block. Whatever name you choose, the cylinder still serves the same purpose, which is to block radio-frequency interference (RFI) and electromagnetic interference (EMI) within cables and electronics. Ferrite is composed of iron oxide, and its magnetic ceramic material ensures there's no interfering noise coming from or leaving devices. While a ferrite bead can be built directly into smaller cables, larger cables are likely to have that familiar cylinder.

Whether it's the power cable to your monitor, or an old USB cable, that little plastic doohickey is helping you avoid disaster. Without enrolling you in an entry-level engineering course, let's take a simplistic approach to this helpful material.