Google Will Use AI To Determine If You're A Teen, And That's A Bit Creepy

The internet is a dangerous place for underage users, which is why age limits exist for many services available online. But most existing age verification methods rely on the honesty of the users who create their accounts. It's very easy to lie about your age to escape the under-18 limitations that might come with being truthful. Google wants to fix that with the help of artificial intelligence. Unnamed AI models will determine whether a user is underage and apply the necessary restrictions.

It's not just YouTube that plans to employ these AI-based age verification steps. Google will use AI across the board to verify age and take automatic measures that might limit what you can do with the Google apps available under your account. False positives will have to prove their age by uploading a photo ID or credit card to Google's servers.

Before I tell you why this is so disturbing, I'll note that Google's intentions are laudable. But in order for Gemini, or any other Google AI model, to determine one's age, Google has to feed the AI tons of user data. It's a version of personalizing a Google user's experience that doesn't concern advertising. It's collecting and using data for profiling that people won't necessarily agree to.

If that can be done to accurately guess someone's age, what's stopping Google from using AI to create incredibly accurate user profiles regardless of whether they agree to a personalized Google AI experience?