Uber Eats Will Use AI To Make Restaurant Food Photos Look Better Than They Are

Uber explained in a blog post that Uber Eats has more than 1.5 million merchants across over 11,000 cities on six continents. These restaurants rely on Uber Eats to increase revenue, with Uber saying the merchants also want tools that "make daily operations simpler." Uber's announcement on Thursday focuses on AI, real-time communications, and content from the community. Uber's new AI tools aren't just about photos, though. Uber will also provide merchants with AI tools to analyze customer reviews and autofill menu descriptions.

Using AI to summarize reviews is a feature that could benefit many restaurants. It can speed up the process of going through reviews and identifying relevant feedback from consumers. Generating menu descriptions with AI can also be something some restaurants might want to automate, as long as those descriptions a true to the menu and the AI doesn't hallucinate.

The only problematic use of AI concerns the enhancement of photos. I've been using and covering AI products long enough that I know generative AI can create hyper-realistic but fake images that can fool people. I'd be concerned about AI-generated images in Uber Eats listings, especially if they're not identified as such.