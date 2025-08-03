These Are The Jobs Microsoft Says Will Be Replaced By AI

It's been impossible to miss the headlines that have popped up over the past couple of years, but many of them have had the same message: AI is coming for our jobs. While it's easy to get lost in the doom and gloom of the "AI revolution" we're currently experiencing, many have stood fast on the fact that while AI might replace some jobs short-term, humans will ultimately find other places to apply their skills.

No matter where you fall on the scale of believing the headlines or not, though, it's hard to argue with the fact that some jobs are likely to be completely replaced by AI at some point in the future. In fact, we have already seen the Godfather of AI himself argue that AI will replace some jobs. And now, it looks like Microsoft is jumping on the bandwagon.

The tech giant has been pushing AI experiences since the revolution began, and according to a new yet-to-be-peer-reviewed study that researchers at the company have published to arXiv, the jobs most likely to be replaced by AI include teaching jobs, advising jobs, and writing jobs.