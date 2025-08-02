How To Play Your Steam Games On Any Chromebook

Chromebooks are simple productivity machines, or, as one Apple executive once put it, "cheap testing tools." At least, that was the case a few years ago, before Google made it possible to download Android apps from the Play Store. The addition of Steam has been another major change, making it possible to turn your laptop into a gaming machine.

For those without a modern gaming PC or console, a Chromebook with Steam opens a lot of doors. You can now play nearly any game on a Chromebook. Of course, what you can play relies heavily on your Chromebook's specifications. In fact, if your Chromebook isn't up to snuff, you can't even download Steam, so consider that before you buy one. You'll get the best performance with a gaming Chromebook, and despite rumors that Google killed the gaming Chromebook, they are very much here and capable of holding their own.

As it stands, to download Steam on your Chromebook, you'll need at the minimum an Intel i3 or Ryzen 3 CPU, 8 GB of memory, and 128 GB of storage. You can look up this information by navigating to Settings > About Chrome OS > Additional Details. Even if your Chromebook is powerful enough to run Steam, that doesn't mean you can play every game on offer. But you can play some, albeit at lower graphical settings if you only have the bare minimum hardware.