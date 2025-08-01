Tim Cook Says Apple Could Buy An AI Company To Boost Apple Intelligence

During Apple's earnings call for the third quarter this week, the company's CEO Tim Cook revealed that Apple might acquire an AI company to boost its Apple Intelligence platform. Previous reports suggested the company could be eyeing Perplexity as the perfect partner.

Compared to other major players, Perplexity AI would be the most reasonable platform to acquire. While it would likely mark the biggest acquisition Apple has ever made, as it's currently valued at $18 billion, it could make sense, as the company has struggled to keep up with the competition due to major delays plaguing Apple Intelligence and Siri.

Interestingly enough, Beats has been Apple's best investment to date, as it paid $3 billion for the audio company back in 2014. Still, Tim Cook says the company continues to strongly invest in AI as Apple sees it as "one of the most profound technologies of our lifetime." To CNBC, Tim Cook said "We are significantly growing our investments. We're embedding it across our devices, across our platforms, and across the company."