Apple Doubles Down On A Smarter Siri Coming Next Year
Apple continues to work hard on getting its upcoming smarter Siri update ready for "next year.". On the company's third-quarter earnings call this week, Tim Cook revealed that Apple is "making good progress on a more personalized Siri." This announcement comes more than a year after the company unveiled a demo of what Siri would be able to do with Apple Intelligence.
However, once Apple Intelligence was made available with iOS 18.1, the all-new Siri was nowhere to be seen. The smarter personal assistant was pushed back to iOS 18.4, but by the time the company started testing the update, a report revealed Siri would be moved to iOS 18.5 instead. Not long after that story made the rounds, Apple indefinitely postponed the all-new Siri.
Eventually, the company went public to discuss the delay: it just wasn't ready to ship the upgraded Siri to consumers. The fiasco made Apple rethink its AI strategy, shift leadership, and even be more careful with its announcements during the WWDC 2025, making sure it would only unveil features that it would actually be able to launch later this fall.
Apple Intelligence improvements are (still) on the way
Apple's CEO said the following during the earnings call: "We're making good progress on a more personalized Siri, and as we've said before, we expect to release these features next year." While a report suggests Apple might be aiming to launch the Siri upgrade in March 2026, it would still be phase one of everything the company wants to bring to its AI-powered personal assistant.
In the meantime, Apple is making interesting tweaks to its Apple Intelligence platform. For example, ChatGPT integration is taking a step forward on iPhone, iPad, and Mac with the releases of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe this fall. Users will be able to take advantage of on-screen awareness by taking a screenshot or asking ChatGPT about anything present on the screen. Besides that, Apple is also updating Image Playground with more ChatGPT styles, making user creations even more interesting.
We recently discussed all of the new Apple Intelligence features coming in iOS 26, and we'll continue to share updates about the platform as we learn more about the timing of the smarter Siri launch.