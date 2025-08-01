Apple Doubles Down On A Smarter Siri Coming Next Year

Apple continues to work hard on getting its upcoming smarter Siri update ready for "next year.". On the company's third-quarter earnings call this week, Tim Cook revealed that Apple is "making good progress on a more personalized Siri." This announcement comes more than a year after the company unveiled a demo of what Siri would be able to do with Apple Intelligence.

However, once Apple Intelligence was made available with iOS 18.1, the all-new Siri was nowhere to be seen. The smarter personal assistant was pushed back to iOS 18.4, but by the time the company started testing the update, a report revealed Siri would be moved to iOS 18.5 instead. Not long after that story made the rounds, Apple indefinitely postponed the all-new Siri.

Eventually, the company went public to discuss the delay: it just wasn't ready to ship the upgraded Siri to consumers. The fiasco made Apple rethink its AI strategy, shift leadership, and even be more careful with its announcements during the WWDC 2025, making sure it would only unveil features that it would actually be able to launch later this fall.