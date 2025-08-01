These Sleek, AI-Powered Smart Glasses Look Ready To Blow Away The Competition

The nimble glasses above are called Halo, and they're smart AI glasses that feature a built-in projector. That's the general idea behind a wide variety of products that are already available in stores (like Meta's new Oakleys) or coming soon (Google and Samsung's Android XR glasses). Not of all these products offer both AR and AI capabilities, however.

But what would you say if you heard that the Halo AI glasses come with AI capabilities unseen in existing and upcoming models? The glasses run a full open-source AI stack that supports a private, multimodal voice-based assistant called Noa; a "Narrative" memory system that lets the AI remember everything about you via mathematical representation and remains private at all times; and a "Vibe Mode" voice-based coding mode that lets you create custom apps you might need on the fly.

Add a 14-hour battery, on-device processing, and a $299 price tag, and the Halo AI glasses sound too good to be true. They propose technology we expect to see from all the big tech players in the coming years. Yes, advanced AI smart glasses look like the future, but Apple can't offer similar technology right now. Google's AI smart glasses work, as seen at I/O 2025, but hiccups in performance are expected. Meta's AI glasses can't match the Halo AI privacy claims. What Halo proposes is AI tech that might need a few more years to mature.