Apple Has Sold 3 Billion iPhones, And It's Nowhere Near Done

During Apple's latest earnings call, the company's CEO Tim Cook revealed that since 2007, Apple has shipped 3 billion iPhones. He said, "It's difficult to see a world where iPhone's not living in it."

On X, Apple executive Greg Joswiak also celebrated the landmark: "3 billion iPhones sold! Thank you to everyone who's made the iPhone such an important part of their lives. I'm incredibly excited for what's ahead."

While Joswiak could be directly hinting at the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, reports suggest that Apple has an even more enticing roadmap planned for the upcoming years, as the company is going to increase the number of iPhones it launches, from the new iPhone 17 Air later this year to "e" models to Apple's first foldable devices, which could start to see the light of day in late 2026. Not only that, but Apple also has the iPhone 20, expected for 2027, which could very well offer the biggest redesign since the iPhone X.