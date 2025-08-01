Apple Has Sold 3 Billion iPhones, And It's Nowhere Near Done
During Apple's latest earnings call, the company's CEO Tim Cook revealed that since 2007, Apple has shipped 3 billion iPhones. He said, "It's difficult to see a world where iPhone's not living in it."
On X, Apple executive Greg Joswiak also celebrated the landmark: "3 billion iPhones sold! Thank you to everyone who's made the iPhone such an important part of their lives. I'm incredibly excited for what's ahead."
3 billion iPhones sold!
Thank you to everyone who's made iPhone such an important part of their lives. I'm incredibly excited for what's ahead!
— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) July 31, 2025
While Joswiak could be directly hinting at the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, reports suggest that Apple has an even more enticing roadmap planned for the upcoming years, as the company is going to increase the number of iPhones it launches, from the new iPhone 17 Air later this year to "e" models to Apple's first foldable devices, which could start to see the light of day in late 2026. Not only that, but Apple also has the iPhone 20, expected for 2027, which could very well offer the biggest redesign since the iPhone X.
Apple is confident in the future of the iPhone
While the iPhone remains Apple's biggest source of revenue, the company continues to think "about other things," Tim Cook said in the third-quarter earnings call this week. It still views new hardware as "complementary devices" to the iPhone, such as OpenAI's upcoming AI device being developed by Jony Ive. Still, Apple's new take on the iPhone's future is very different from the one its services chief Eddy Cue shared during his United States v. Google antitrust case testimony. In March, the company's top executive said, "You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now, as crazy as it sounds."
At that moment, the executive was talking about how AI will continue to evolve and play a crucial role in people's routines, which could be an issue for Apple, which is currently lagging behind in the race.
Interestingly enough, Apple CEO Tim Cook has also been sharing his vision for AR glasses that could potentially replace smartphones for many years. Bloomberg previously reported that Cook has a "grand vision, which hasn't changed in a decade." While the iPhone will likely continue to stick around for the next decade, it might not look much like the device we know today.