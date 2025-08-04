Will Your Xbox Or PS5 Controller Work With The Nintendo Switch 2?
Gaming hardware and cross-compatibility unfortunately aren't the best of friends. While it makes sense that a PlayStation DualSense or Xbox Wireless Controller should work with anything featuring Bluetooth capabilities, this isn't the case for the Nintendo Switch 2. At least, not officially.
Your Xbox or PS5 controller isn't going to work with your Nintendo straight out of the box. While we could spend all day answering why, let's focus on correcting the situation instead — because with a versatile $20 USB dongle and a few easy connection steps, you can get current-gen Sony and Microsoft controllers to work with your Switch 2. It's not going to be the prettiest thing in the world, but you will be gaming.
If you're already exhausted by the idea of sending your Joy-Cons back to Nintendo to fix drifting issues, or you simply have a preference for PS5 or Xbox peripherals, there's a pretty easy way to have your controller and play it, too.
Can I connect an Xbox or PS5 controller to a Switch?
You may think you know everything about the Nintendo Switch 2, but leave it to the internet to cast a few surprises. If you're looking to expand the controller options for your Switch, then the 8BitDo Wireless USB Adapter 2 is just what Dr. Mario ordered.
For the cost of a lunch, this adapter not only supports Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Bluetooth controllers on the Switch 2, but also provides support for PS3, PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5 Controllers. Thanks to this little dongle, you can also connect the classic Wiimote and even the Wii U Pro controller to your system, as well as 8BitDo's own lineup of arcade sticks and controllers. The Xbox support alone is going to be great for the wealth of Xbox games arriving on the Switch 2, and bear in mind this adapter works for the original Switch, Mac, SteamOS, PC, and even the Raspberry PI as well.
Be aware that the 8BitDo isn't going to support all the typical features you may find in a respective controller. For example, you cannot wake the Nintendo Switch 2 with a DualSense, nor can you use the touch pad, audio jack, notification LED, or player indicator, among other missing features. Xbox One and Xbox Series controllers have similar limitations.
While this article focuses on setting up the 8BitDo, there are alternative devices, such as the Mayflash Magic NS wireless Bluetooth controller.
How to connect a PS5 or Xbox controller to a Switch 2
To wirelessly connect either controller to the system, you first need the proper setup. Your Switch 2 should be running the 3.0.0 operating system to support the controllers, so check for an update via System Settings > System > System Update from the Home menu. Ensure Pro Controller Wired Communication is enabled on your Switch. This setting is in the Controllers and Sensors menu under System Settings from the Home screen. The 8BitDo may also need a firmware update for Switch 2 support.
For a PS5 controller, connect the 8BitDo adapter to your Switch 2 dock, then press the pair button on the 8BitDo until the LED begins to rapidly blink. On your PS5 controller, press and hold the Create and PS buttons for three seconds for pairing mode. Don't worry, you only need to do this once. The 8BitDo's LED will turn a solid color once a connection is established.
These instructions are essentially the same for an Xbox controller. Connect the adapter to your Switch 2 dock and press the pair button on the adapter until the LED starts blinking. Turn on your Xbox controller and press the Pair button for three seconds for pairing mode. Just like the PS5, you have a secure connection once you see a solid LED color on the adapter.
If you want more options for the controller, such as button mapping or macros, 8BitDo's Ultimate Software can help further expand the capabilities of your Xbox or PS5 controllers.