Will Your Xbox Or PS5 Controller Work With The Nintendo Switch 2?

Gaming hardware and cross-compatibility unfortunately aren't the best of friends. While it makes sense that a PlayStation DualSense or Xbox Wireless Controller should work with anything featuring Bluetooth capabilities, this isn't the case for the Nintendo Switch 2. At least, not officially.

Your Xbox or PS5 controller isn't going to work with your Nintendo straight out of the box. While we could spend all day answering why, let's focus on correcting the situation instead — because with a versatile $20 USB dongle and a few easy connection steps, you can get current-gen Sony and Microsoft controllers to work with your Switch 2. It's not going to be the prettiest thing in the world, but you will be gaming.

If you're already exhausted by the idea of sending your Joy-Cons back to Nintendo to fix drifting issues, or you simply have a preference for PS5 or Xbox peripherals, there's a pretty easy way to have your controller and play it, too.