New Spider-Man Suit For Brand New Day Goes Viral After Surprise Reveal

Considering the ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," we knew that Spidey would have a brand new suit in his next appearance. That's actually one of the most exciting things about "Brand New Day." Peter Parker has mostly worn suits designed by Stark Industries up until now. These advanced suits turned Spidey into one of the most powerful street-level heroes in the MCU. Spider-Man is already incredibly strong and agile without a suit, but add Stark's tech, and Spider-Man is nearly unstoppable.

"No Way Home" took everything from Peter, not just his identity. He lost Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), his friends, and access to Stark tech. But Peter decided to keep showing up as Spider-Man and protect his community. Therefore, he had to design his own costume, which he actually did at the end of the third "Spider-Man" movie in the MCU. In the closing scenes, we see him wearing his own suit.

More than four years after "No Way Home", Marvel and Sony are ready to give us a look at the suit Tom Holland will wear in "Brand New Day". On Saturday, Marvel and Sony posted the short video above on the official Spider-Man Instagram account. The clip went viral immediately. We see Tom Holland approaching the camera in a dimly lit studio. As he gets closer, we see he's wearing the "Brand New Day" suit without the mask. "We ready?" the actor says, before moving out to shoot in his new outfit. As you'll see below, plenty of fans spotted Holland in his new Spider-Man attire, proving that Marvel and Sony were right to show off the new suit and get ahead of the leaks.