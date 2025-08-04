New Spider-Man Suit For Brand New Day Goes Viral After Surprise Reveal
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" might be Marvel's newest MCU movie, but "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is the Marvel movie that's going viral online right now. The first big "Spider-Man 4" leaks have been making the rounds for weeks, hinting at the return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as the Incredible Hulk for the movie. At the same time, Marvel has started shooting the film in Glasgow, Scotland, where it closed parts of the city to transform it into the MCU's New York.
Images from the set of "Brand New Day" appeared online as soon as fans spotted the transformation in Glasgow. It was only a matter of time until we saw how Tom Holland's Spider-Man would look in Marvel's fourth "Spider-Man" movie. But Marvel beat the leaks to the punch by revealing the new Spider-Man suit on social media this weekend. To paraphrase a famous Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) line from "Avengers: Infinity War," there was no other way.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day suit revealed
Considering the ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," we knew that Spidey would have a brand new suit in his next appearance. That's actually one of the most exciting things about "Brand New Day." Peter Parker has mostly worn suits designed by Stark Industries up until now. These advanced suits turned Spidey into one of the most powerful street-level heroes in the MCU. Spider-Man is already incredibly strong and agile without a suit, but add Stark's tech, and Spider-Man is nearly unstoppable.
"No Way Home" took everything from Peter, not just his identity. He lost Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), his friends, and access to Stark tech. But Peter decided to keep showing up as Spider-Man and protect his community. Therefore, he had to design his own costume, which he actually did at the end of the third "Spider-Man" movie in the MCU. In the closing scenes, we see him wearing his own suit.
More than four years after "No Way Home", Marvel and Sony are ready to give us a look at the suit Tom Holland will wear in "Brand New Day". On Saturday, Marvel and Sony posted the short video above on the official Spider-Man Instagram account. The clip went viral immediately. We see Tom Holland approaching the camera in a dimly lit studio. As he gets closer, we see he's wearing the "Brand New Day" suit without the mask. "We ready?" the actor says, before moving out to shoot in his new outfit. As you'll see below, plenty of fans spotted Holland in his new Spider-Man attire, proving that Marvel and Sony were right to show off the new suit and get ahead of the leaks.
More of Tom Holland in the new Spider-Man suit
While I'm not the biggest Spider-Man fan, I have to say the suit looks good. I was curious to see what Marvel and Sony would do, and I am impressed. The colors are more vibrant, with the red clearly popping. The raised black webbing, the larger spider logo on the chest, and the red spider logo on the back are more similar to what we saw in Sony's pre-MCU "Spider-Man" movies featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
Tom Holland without Mask and Tom Holland with Mask. pic.twitter.com/4oJhUws8BL
— UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 3, 2025
The YouTube clips will likely remind you of the suits from "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies. The similarities aren't accidental. It's an obvious nod to the other two Spider-Man variants that Tom Holland's Peter Parker met and admired in "No Way Home." Why not borrow from their superhero fashion styles?
Spider-Man with fans today on the set of Spider-Man Brand New Day. pic.twitter.com/ZqMEael1pX
— SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY COUNTDOWN AND NEWS (@SpiderManCD) August 3, 2025
The Spider-Man suit in "Brand New Day" also gets larger lenses for the eyes and mechanical web shooters on the arms, as you can see in the images Marvel fans have been sharing on social media in recent days.
Tom Holland on the set of #SpiderManBrandNewDay! pic.twitter.com/nhN8f9tXDT
— Spider-Man: Brand New Day Updates (@spideyupdated) August 3, 2025
It's great to see Spider-Man resort to his own imagination and skills to create a new suit to hide his identity while simultaneously giving him a clear superhero identity. After all, Spider-Man is somewhat of a scientist himself. He doesn't necessarily need Stark's technology to make a powerful suit of his own.
Tom Holland interacting with films on the set of #SpiderManBrandNewDay! pic.twitter.com/9fWaWdl5xD
— Spider-Man: Brand New Day Updates (@spideyupdated) August 3, 2025
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" premieres on July 31st, 2026.